BAHAWALNAGAR-Three alleged outlaws were killed in two shootouts occurred separately during the past 48 hours, while two other outlaws managed to escape the scene.

According to police, two outlaws were killed in a shootout that took place in the Khichiwala Police precincts late the other night. The dead outlaws identified as Nadim and Peeran Ditta were residents of Pakpattan. Their two accomplices made good their escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

In another shootout a proclaimed offender, who had fled the Shehr Farid Police custody, was killed.

A team of the Haroonabad Saddr Police was on routine patrol, when the cops intercepted a bike on suspicion near 8/1R. The bike-rider, however, opened fire on the lawmen, which they retaliated, leading to a brief shootout. In the meanwhile, one of the outlaws sustained bullets fired by his accomplices who managed to escape from the scene. The dead outlaw was later identified as Azam Doda, who got escaped from the Shehr Farid Police.

The police team led by ASI Kashif, shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.