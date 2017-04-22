SAHIWAL - A local Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced a man to eight years in prison and fined him Rs300,000 for uploading hate content on a social networking site.

According to the prosecution, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested banned Sipahe-e-Sahaba Pakpattan leader Hafiz Mehmood Moavia from 19/SP Saleem Chowk on July 24, 2016, on charges of uploading hate content on facebook.

In light of the evidence, ATC judge Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan sentenced the accused to eight and half years in prison and fined him Rs300,000. The accused will have to undergo further 18 months in prison if fails to pay the fine.

Similarly, another Sipah-e-Sahaba affiliate was sentenced to four and half years in prison and was fined Rs200,000 for distributing hate material. The CTD arrested Maulvi Fayaz during an operation in Chak Darshan on November 3, 2016.

The Special ATC judge jailed the accused for four and half years and fined him.