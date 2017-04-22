WARBURTON - M Umar, a student of Government High School Warburton City, got first position in Chief Minister's Qirat and Naat competitions for the third consecutive year though has not so far been the prize money for the last year achievement.

Qirat competition was held at divisional level at Government High School Khazana Gate Lahore in which the first position holders from all four districts of Lahore division contested. Umar of Government High School Warburton stood first, Binyamin of Government Chishtian High School Lahore was announced second while the third position was grabbed by Ghulam Hussain of Government MC High School Road Kot Kasur. Umar has achieved first position in the Qirat competition at division level for third consecutive year. He stood first in 2015 when he was in class 8 in 2016 and in 2017.

He is a teacher’s son and belongs to a middle-class family. He will now contest at provincial level to be held on April 26 at Government Central Model High School Rattigan Road Lahore. Umar said that he didn't receive cash prize of 2016 competitions while he was contesting for 2017. He requested Punjab chief minister to ensure the delivery of cash prizes of 2016 competitions to the winners.