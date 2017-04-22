SARGODHA : The University of Sargodha (UoS)'s Islamic Studies Paper of BA/BSC leaked out on Friday due to the staff's negligence.

Sources said that the second time paper had been delivered at the first time at examination centre of Mianwali district over alleged negligence and inefficiency of the staff. Male and female candidates faced much difficulty as a result of the adverse situation.

According to the sources, a probe has been initiated and strict action will be taken against the negligent staff while the VC has returned from his China visit. Meanwhile, University of Sargodha officials said that Islamic Studies (Islamiat) Compulsory (Group-ll) paper of BA/BSC Annual Examination 2017 which was to be held on April 21 has been postponed.

The UoS spokesman added that the adjourned paper would be held on April 29, 2017 at 2.pm on Saturday on relevant examination centres while other papers would be held as per the schedule.