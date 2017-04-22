Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali bashed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari over his current remarks and declared him the root cause of all evils in Pakistan.

Talking to media at headquarters of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), the minister demanded that military court should hold the trail of Asif Ali Zardari adding, “Zardari is the biggest terrorist.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further said, “The manifesto of PPP is to destroy all institutions of Pakistan.”

The minister said, “Asif Zardari is raising questions over joint investigation team (JIT) that has been formed by Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, but he is forgetting the fact that his name is also coming forward in the JIT that was made in Dr Asim’s case.”

Abid Sher Ali said, “The revelations made by Uzair Baloch are also leading towards Zardai himself. He further added that those who are mocking us over Landhi jail are the same people who cried when Dr Asim and Ayyan Ali were arrested.”

The Minister of State for Water and Power asked, “How did Zardari become Mr. 1000 percent from Mr. 10 percent?” He also demanded the money trail of Swiss accounts and Surrey Palace.

Criticizing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan, Abid Sher Ali said, “He accused Army, which is the biggest institution of this country, and his wife was awarded the LPG contracts in Musharraf era.”

He also talked about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry and said, “Where was his morality when accusations were made against his son Arsalan Iftikhar?”

The minister said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imrn Khan used to call Asif Ali Zardari a robber and has now joined hands with him.”

“Imran Khan should now stop crying and do some work practically,” he added.

Talking about Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed, Abid Sher Ali made some interesting comments and said, “It is no use to discuss those people who have now become a part of the past.”