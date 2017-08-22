OKARA-A team of veterinary officers on a tip off checked a pick-up (No LOK-6234) near village 11/4L and recovered dead meat weighing 400 kilogramme.

The team led by Senior Veterinary Officer M Ishaq also arrested driver Iqbal Nasir of Seth colony whereas his two accomplices succeeded to escape. The neaf meat was to be supplied to the city.

Patwaris rally for

upgradation, allowance

Patwaris or revenue officers of three tehsils took out a protest rally at the District Headquarters for upgradation, provision of motorcycles and allowances as well as ban on forced retirement.

They reached the Deputy Commissioner's office in the District Complex where the participants chanted slogans in favour of their demands. Later, the rally holding banners and placards reached the Okara Press Club. on the occasion, Anjuman Patwarian District President Mushtaq Ahmad said in his address that the Punjab govt did not seem serious to accept the demands of Patwaris.

The leaders of Patwaris said if their demands were not granted they would continue the protest across the province for indefinite period.