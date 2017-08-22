BAHAWALPUR-The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has decided to open 77 more schools in Cholistan.

For the purpose, applications have been sought from the candidates while 170 applications of candidates have been selected after scrutiny.

It Education Foundation demanded an experienced officer as a focal person.

The Punjab Education Foundation sent a letter to the Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority stating that it has been decided in a meeting of a committee established by Government of Punjab to improve the educational facilities in Cholistan. Currently. It said 76 community schools and 10 mobile/Toba schools are to be privatised while 77 new schools including 47 community schools and 30 Toba/Mobile School be opened for which the process has been started. The committee has decided that teaching staff which is deployed in the current schools will be adjusted after privatising the schools while applications for the new schools have also been requested. Out of 850 applicants, 170 candidates have been selected in which experience of teaching in Cholistan Community School is required, he said. Further scrutiny of these 170 applications will also be done, he added.

FIA nabs 35 deportees

SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 35 Pakistanis deported from Turkey and Greece on their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that these Pakistanis had been sent to Turkey and Greece illegally by some local human traffickers, their agents and sub agents after getting big amounts.

He said that the FIA officials arrested the 35 accused, deported from Turkey and Greece, soon after their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway.

He said that the FIA would soon produce them before the local court for getting their remand, in this regard.