SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has announced to provide gas facility to the people of Baddo Malhi soon.

He said that the government was committed to raising the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Addressing a public gathering at Baddo Malhi, he said that the PML-N has the full capability to pull the country out of internal and external dangers and crises. Iqbal was accorded warm rosy welcome upon his arrival at Baddo Malhi (Narowal) by the local people.