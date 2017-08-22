Quetta - Anti-polio drive kicked off in four-districts of the province on Monday wherein some 0.8 million children will be vaccinated.

The Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre, Saeed Faisal Ahmed, said the anti-polio vaccination venture had been initiated in Balochistan’s four districts including Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah and Mastung.

He said 3824 polio teams would administer anti-polio droops to some 0.8 million children under five-year age in 127 union councils.

In view of recent terror episodes, foolproof security arrangements had been undertaken for the polio teams in order to avert any untoward incident.

The first polio case was reported on July 6, 2017 in one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmed Shah, a resident of Union Council Mehmoodabad-11 of Chaman.

In spite of repeated anti-polio drives in Balochistan, the crippling polio virus is yet to be wiped out from the province in order to ensure safe and secure future for the children.