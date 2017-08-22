Famous Pakistani writer and playwright, Ashfaq Ahmad's birth anniversary is being observed today.

Ashfaq Ahmad was born in Mukstar (now part of Punjab, India) on August 22nd, 1925. He wrote plays and produced television shows for Pakistan Television (PTV). He later migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore where he obtained a Masters in Urdu Literature from Government College.

Ashfaq met his wife, Bano Qudsia while they were both classmates at Government College. They fell in love and their marriage instigated a rebellion in the Pashtun ethnic Mohmand tribe that Ashfaq belonged to.

Ashfaq had been a writer since adolescence. He used to contribute stories for Phool, a monthy magazine for children. After moving to Pakistan, he began his own publication by the name of Daastango. He was also made editor of the magazine Lail-un-Nahar by the newly appointed Government of Pakistan. Later, he went to Rome as a Urdu newscaster and earned diplomas for the study of French and Italian languages.

Ashfaq Ahmad started working for radio when he launched his show Talqeen Shah. His anthology of short stories, Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay was telecasted on PTV with Mustansar Husain Tarar in recurring roles.

Ashfaq Ahmad belonged to the group of ‘old school’ intellectuals. He was influenced by the Sufi dimension of Islam, and his later works reflected that ideology. He ran a popular show called Zavia for television where he’d reflect on common issues and themes in a spiritual light.

Ashfaq Ahmad was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President’s Pride of Performance for his literary services to the country.

He passed away on September 7, 2004. His wife, Bano Qudsia, also a recognized writer, passed away in February of this year. They are survived by their children and grandchildren.