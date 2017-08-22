RAWALPINDI - The anti-terrorism court (ATC) will hear Benazir Bhutto murder case on daily basis to compete the trail early. ATC Judge M Asghar, who heard Benazir murder case, took the decision of daily hearing of the case. During the hearing, former Rawalpindi city police officer Saud Aziz and former Rawal SP Khurram Shahzad appeared before the ATC. Federal Investigation Agency Prosecutor Chaudhry Azhar also presented arguments before the court. The prosecutor will complete his arguments in the hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).