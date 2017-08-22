Hamza Shahbaz, son of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, went abroad on a private visit from Lahore today, reported Waqt News.

While talking to media, he stated that despite being in abroad, he will personally monitor the election campaign of NA-120 by-polls.

“Party workers must work hard to win the election,” he said. "I have assigned teams for the Ward level duties which were given to me," he added.

While refuting any tiff inside Sharif family, Hamza said that Kalsoom Nawaz is like her mother. "I am running her election campaign considering it mine," he asserted.