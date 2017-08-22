SIALKOT-Police temporarily buried the body of an unknown person, believed to be an Indian Hindu, as trust in a local graveyard at Head Marala here on Monday.

Police officials said that the body of the India-based Hindu person would be handed over to the Indian officials after exhuming the grave as talks were underway between the diplomatic channels of both Pakistan and India in this regard.

In Sunday evening, Rescue 1122 had fished out the body from the River Chenab near Head Marala with some Indian currency notes in his pocket. Rescue 1122 officials handed over the body to local police for further legal action. The police said that the age of this Indian was between 35 to 40 years.

The police said that the body reached Head Marala after floating in the floodwater in River Chenab from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.