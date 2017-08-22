HAFIZABAD-Dwellers of Teachers Colony protested against the choked sewage system in the area and held the sanitary staff of the Municipal Committee (MC) responsible for the situation.

Talking to The Nation, the protesting people, led by prominent educationist Zahid Farooq, said that the sewage in the locality has been choked for over a week. They added that it has been causing severe problems for residents. "Moreover, odour emitting from the sewage has made our lives miserable," they regretted, adding that the sewage accumulation in streets has given rise to mosquitoes which threatens outbreak of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Since functioning of the local bodies, sanitary condition has been worsening in the area, they charged.

They called upon the MC chairman and the deputy commissioner take effective steps for rehabilitation of the sewerage system.

Villagers for gate at

railway crossing

Villagers of Gajar Gola, Chakkanwali Reclamation Farm and Kot Panah demanded the railway authorities establish a gate at railway crossing at Wazirabad-Sangla Hill railway subsection near Gajar Gola to avoid mishaps.

"It has become crucial, especially for the safety of schoolchildren who cross the railway lines everyday," they said. Talking to The Nation, they said that two young boys of the village were crushed to death by the Karachi-bound Pakistan Express Train due to lack of "Railway Phattak."

Besides, several fatal incidents have also been occurred in the area due to lack of railway crossing gate. "It is imperative for the railway authorities to establish a Phatak here to avert future mishap," they demanded.

RESCUE TEAMS

The Rescue Muhafiz Force and Community Emergency Response Teams have been constituted here to protect life and property of people in case of any eventuality.

According to District Officer (emergency) Shaukat Ali, at least 2,388 volunteers, 288 in each union council, have so far been registered in the district. The DO said that the volunteers have been trained in first aid, fire fighting and other rescue operations.