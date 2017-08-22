Full bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed the hearing of contempt of court case against Multan Bar president Sher Zaman today.

Despite the orders by court, police remained unable to arrest Zaman. RPO Multan asked for more time from the court in this regard, media reported.

The companion of Sher Zaman, Qaiser Kazmi however appeared before court today.

The court was adjourned till September 8th. During the hearing heavy contingents of police were present outside LHC as tight security arrangements were made.

Yesterday, lawbreaking lawyers went on the rampage at the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a full bench issued non-bailable arrest warrants for one of their Multan colleague.

The court had ordered arrest of Multan High Court Bar Association President Sher Zaman Qureshi who had not appeared before the court despite repeated directives in a contempt case.

Qureshi and his colleagues had allegedly humiliated a judge at the Multan Bench on July 24 when Justice Qasim Khan was hearing a case related to a mosque land dispute. Qureshi, Multan Bar Secretary Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi and others were also accused of ransacking the court and ripping off nameplate of the judge.

Talking suo motu notice of the incident, the LHC chief justice withdrew all four Multan bench judges to the principal seat and initiated contempt proceedings against the Multan bar president and secretary.

The five-member bench headed by the CJ on Monday ordered the Multan regional police officer to arrest Sher Zaman and produce him in the court today (August 22). The court also suspended his licence.