SIALKOT-A dacoit was killed alleged by the firing of his accomplices during a shootout with police near village Gunjiyaanwali-Uggoki here on Monday.

Reportedly, five armed dacoits were looting motorists and pedestrians by setting up a picket.

In the meanwhile, a police team following a tip off, arrived at the scene but came across indiscriminate firing by the bandits. The police said that during firing by the fleeing dacoits, a bullet hit one of them due to which he died on the spot.

According local senior police officials, the slain dacoit was identified as Jaabar alias Shamas, resident of village Roypur-Uggoki.

The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Further investigation is underway, in this regard.