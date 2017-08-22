Two more patients are reported to have fallen victim to the dengue fever and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

Those who were admitted in the hospital today included 16-year-old Yaqoob and 35-year-old Farkhanda. The toll of patients affected by the bite of Aedes mosquito has reached five during this year, according to the reports.

The fever is spreading at a very fast pace in the city but the precautionary measures adopted by the authorities are nowhere to be seen.

A survey was conducted in Rawalpindi at 6000 places a week ago and from at least 111 locations dengue larvae were discovered.