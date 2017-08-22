KAMALIA-Dr Ruth Pfau was the best example of love and affection who spent her whole life for mitigating the woes of ailing humanity.

Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir Jutt stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He said that Dr Pfau had devoted her life for the treatment of leprosy patients and with her untiring efforts, leprosy has been eradicated from Pakistan. "Her services will be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan," he pointed out. He said that selfless service to humanity is the foundation of Islamic teaching, adding it is moral duty of all members of society to help each others. Humanity requires help others without any personal interest, Mr Jutt pointed out, adding, "we must wish same for others as we wish for ourselves." It is up to us to carry on her mission, he emphasised.

Mr Jutt pointed out that even in this modern age, there are people who selflessly care for the humanity. He stressed the need for following in their footprints. He showered all those people with praise who serve masses without any discrimination of religion, ethnicity etc.