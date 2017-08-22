Karachi: In different areas of Karachi, heavy rain with gusty winds broke the heat-wave but also resulted in the tripping of multiple electrical feeders on Monday. Local areas faced a number of problems as a result of power outage.

Rain was reported in Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Airport, University Road, Malir and other areas. Heavy rain with gusty winds uprooted the tents at the cattle market, causing problems for the masses.

Due to heavy downpour, more than 200 feeders of K-electric in various parts of city tripped, causing electricity breakdown in different parts of Karachi. As a result of power outage locals faced a number of problems.