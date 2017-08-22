ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, directing him to submit his reply by September 13th over the alleged illegal activities of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The ECP issued the notice after hearing three identical petitions seeking a response to several objections raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Niaz Inqalabi, a member of the Islamabad Bar Association about allegedly overseeing party affairs by Nawaz Sharif.

All three petitioners, in their respective applications, have argued that Nawaz Sharif has been overseeing the party affairs despite being disqualified, adding that the PML-N could not carry the former PM's name following the Panamagate verdict.

Babar Awan, the counsel for Yasmeen Rashid of the PTI, said the PML-N was also violating the Political Parties Order as it did not mention any provision for an acting president.

The ECP has merged the three applications and issued a notice to PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, directing him to submit his reply by September 13th.

Earlier in the day, the ECP also expelled an application seeking disqualification of the PTI chief Imran Khan on the grounds that the petitioner was unable to pursue the case. The petition was filed by Hashim Bhutta to disqualify Khan for submitting an affidavit stating that he had not received funds from prohibited sources, which Bhutta said was tantamount to hiding facts from the ECP.

However, Bhutta and his lawyer failed to appear before the ECP on Monday, prompting the regulator to vacate the petition.