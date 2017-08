The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on September 2, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced after no reports were received of credible sighting of the Zilhaj moon on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a meeting of the central moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

No credible sighting of the moon was reported from anywhere in the country, he said.