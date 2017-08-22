FAISALABAD-The utilisation of advance technology in the agriculture sector is vital not only to increase per acre productivity but also to alleviate poverty from the country, said agri experts here on Monday.

It was stated during a meeting by Pro to University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar, member Punjab Public Service Commission Syed Ibne Hussain and members of parliament Rao Kashif Rahim, Mian Tahir Jamil, Haji Khalid Saeed and Zafar Iqbal Nagra.

Dr Iqbal Zafar said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and majority of the population is associated with profession. He added that quality seed, and modern agriculture practices would pave the way for ensuring food security in the country.

He added that the UAF was making efforts to produce skilled manpower and to conduct demand driven research to bring the tangible result. He stressed a need to educate farming community about latest agro trends.

Talking about education, he added that no nation can make development without the quality education. He said that the nation had to prepare the manpower able to fight the challenges of the modern era and to compete with the world. He added the UAF experts were also assisting Parks and Horticulture Authority in the beautification of the city.

The MPs said that the Punjab government was making the revolutionary steps to address the problems of a common man. They lauded the steps being taken by the university to uplift the agriculture sector. They said that UAF was only institution of the country ranked among top 100 universities of the globe.