SIBI - Five commanders of banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA) along with their aides surrendered before security forces in Sui on Monday.

Chief of Bugti tribe was also present on the occasion. BRA commanders Yousaf Bugti, Amir Bakhsh Bugti and other Ferrari commanders along with their colleagues renounced violence and joined the national mainstream in Bugti House Sui where chief of Bugti tribe Haji Khan Muhammad Bugti and security officials were also present.

The militants also handed over their weapons to the security forces during the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, chief of Bugti tribe Haji Khan Muhammad Bugti said that mature people of Balochistan must not spoil the future of their children and must not be hoodwinked by foreign propaganda.

He said Bugti tribe would render every sacrifice for Pakistan and lauded those who joined the national mainstream. “We were misled and anti-Pakistan elements had persuaded us to act against country,” said ex-BRA commander Yousaf Bugti. He said they had now sworn it to remain loyal with Pakistan and will leave a peaceful life of patriotic citizen ahead.

It is important to mention here that all these BRA militants were involved in attacks on security forces and blowing up gas pipelines with explosive materials in various parts of the province.