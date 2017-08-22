Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will visit America within next few days, sources stated.

According to a report by Waqt News, Asif is going to US after invitation by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. During his visit, Pakistani Foreign Minister will meet top leadership and officials of US.

Bilateral relations of Pakistan-America, Afghan policy and issues regarding War against terrorism will be discussed during the visit. The Foreign Minister will highlight Pakistan’s role in establishing peace policy in Afghanistan, sources added.

The visit is important as US President Donald Trump opened the door on Monday night to an increase in U.S. troops in Afghanistan as part of a retooled strategy for the region, overcoming his own doubts about America's longest war and vowing "a fight to win."

Trump, in a prime-time televised address at a military base near Washington, said his new approach was aimed at preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for Islamist militants bent on attacking the United States.