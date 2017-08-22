BAHAWALPUR-The Islamia University of Bahawalpur announced the result of BA, BSc, and Bcom Annual Examinations 2017 showing that all the top positions except two Bcom positions were grabbed by girl students. A total of 10,948 students appeared in the BA Examinations out of which 5,290 remain successful while the pass percentage remained 48.32.

National College Hasilpur's Areesha Rehman is first position holder with 663 marks, Liaquatpur's Maham Rida secured second position with 662 marks while Government Degree College for women Khairpur Tamewali's Madiha Iqbal secured third position with 660 marks.

In BSc Examinations,12,025 students appeared out of which 5,888 candidates remained successful and pass percentage remained 48.96. Punjab College for Women Bahawalpur's Ayesha Naeem clinched the first position by securing 721 marks, Sania Irshad of the same college secured second position with 704 marks while third position was secured by Sumayya Amjad of Punjab College for women Chistian with 701 marks.

In the BCom Examinations, total of 572 students appeared out of which 187 students passed the examination and total pass percentage remained 32.69%. Punjab College of Commerce Bahawalpur's Hafiz Abu Bakar Atta Chishti clinched first position with 1132 marks, Aimal College of Commerce Ahmadpur East's Tasawar Hashim secured second position with 1128 marks while Punjab College of Commerce Bahawalpur's Sana Aslam secured third position with 1,113 marks.

Youth termed valuable asset

Youth is a valuable asset to Pakistan whose hard work, devotion and professional skills would soon make Pakistan a developed country in the world. Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar stated this while addressing a public gathering at Chak 8/BC, Yazman Road here the other day.

He said that the Punjab government has been spending billions of rupees on the students' education. He said that brilliant students are being awarded laptops and other scholarships. "The youth's education plays a key role in the country's development," he pointed out. On the occasion, he inaugurated a 5.1 km carpeted road and Bagochi bridge at Chak 8/BC.