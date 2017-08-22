ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai said on Monday in the National Assembly that the ethics committee, meant to probe her allegations against PTI chief Imran Khan, should be constituted with majority vote of the lawmakers present in the house.

“This should be decided with voting in the house whether a parliamentary committee should be formed to look into her allegations [or not],” said turban-wearing Gulalai, while taking part in the discussion on the election reforms bill 2017 in the National Assembly on Monday.

Although she was given the floor to take part in the debate on the bill on electoral reforms, yet she mainly focused on constituting the committee regarding her allegations. Two opposition parties -- the PTI and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) – have already refused to be part of the ethics committee. Gulalai was encouraged by government MNAs during her speech with desk-thumping, while the PTI MNAs kept asking the chair to ask her to only focus on the bill.

About the JI’s refusal to be part of the committee, the PTI dissident said that the JI should not defend Imran Khan.

“Why is the JI opposing the formation of this committee? It seems that Imran wants to hide behind the JI,” she remarked. Gulalai strongly criticised the PTI’s chief Imran Khan on various matters.

“Imran Khan in every public gathering used to say that he will get married after the elections, which shows that he considers marriage just an election stunt,” she said.

Gulalai said that senior leaders of the PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen called the PTI workers as their sisters and daughters in the public rallies but PTI Chairman only addressed them as “my ladies/women”. “What does he think? Are the men who come to his rallies with their women transgender? that Imran Niazi address them as ‘my women’,” she questioned.

“The prime minister himself proposed the committee but now Imran Khan is running away from it,” she said.

The MNA asked that she deserved justice and the formation of the parliamentary committee was needed.

She criticised some media groups for comparing her case to that of US national Monica Lewinsky’s. “Imran Niazi is not Bill Clinton that her case is likened with Monica Lewinsky’s. The PTI chief is not a president or prime minister and he cannot become either prime minister or president,” Gulalai remarked.

She also criticised Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri for his recent rallies and addresses.

About the elections reforms bill, she lauded the efforts of the committee concerned about putting together electoral reforms bill 2017.

a