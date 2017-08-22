ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was moved on Monday, seeking details of the money trail of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Reports alleged that the LHC chief justice got Rs694.5 million loan written off as the managing director of Mansoor Textile Mills and Aaj Textiles. Lawyer Anwar Dar moved the petition through his counsel Inamur Rahim saying that he was shocked when he came across a news report on August 8, 2016, and the same was widely circulated in the mainstream and social media.

The report at that time disclosed that apart from politicians, ex-serviceman, a senior sitting judge of LHC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also got the loan of Rs694.5 million and got it written off as MD of Mansoor Textile Mills and Aaj Textiles during 2004, which was neither “controverted nor withdrawn till to date”.

“That the applicant obtained from the Senate a list of loan defaulters submitted by the Finance Ministry wherein it has been revealed that LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the son of Jamat Ali Shah, got the loans of 506.694 million written off when he was looking after his family business as director/shareholder of Aaj Textile Mills and Mansoor Textile Mills,” said the petitioner.

He contended “The LHC chief justice in the media categorically denied it saying that he had disassociated himself from his family business for the last 30 years whereas Justice Mansoor is still looking after his family business till date.”

The petitioner said that Justice Mansoor through a press release announced that he held properties in Lahore, Islamabad, and Dubai, however, he has not declared the money trail for the purchase of the property in Dubai, and when he had so many valuable properties, then why he got the monetary aid from the government of Punjab for the treatment of his son.

He has prayed to the court to issue direction to the respondent No 1 and 4 to provide information regarding details of all the loans obtained and thereafter written off by Justice Mansoor as director/shareholder/beneficiary of his business of Mansoor Textile Mills, Aaj Textile Mills, Universal Oil & Vegetable Ghee Mills Ltd and any other industrial units.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to issue a direction to the Respondent No2 to provide information regarding the period during which Justice Mansoor remained director and beneficiary of Mansoor Textile Mills, Aaj Textile Mills and Universal Oil & Vegetable Ghee Mills Ltd and any other industrial unit.

The petitioner has requested the court to issue further direction to the respondents No 3 and 4 to provide complete money trail of the LHC chief justice that when the amount was transferred from Pakistan to Dubai for the purchase of property and when reflected in the income tax return and detail of income tax returns for the period from 1985 to 2010.

He further requested the court to issue the direction to the respondents No 5 to provide a complete record of Justice Mansoor as an advocate and the date/period during which he had his licence suspended if any.

The cited as respondents the federation through the Finance Division secretary, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan through its chairman, the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, the governor of State Bank of Pakistan and the secretary of Pakistan Bar Council.