SLAMABAD: Imam-e Kaaba Shaikh Faisal Al Ghazzawi paid a visit to a building inhabited by Pakistani pilgrims at Batha Quresh in Makkah Mukarramah during which he elaborated Hajj rituals and their significance reported by radio pakistan.

In his oration on the occasion, he said we should perform Hajj rituals keeping in view the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Radio Pakistan reported.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said the journey of Hajj also reminds us of our journey towards the Hereafter. On this occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba also prayed for the well-being of Muslims.