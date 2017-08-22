Karachi: On Monday in different parts of Karachi at least eight people were killed and seven other wounded in rain related incidents in Karachi.

According to the sources, in Garden area two motorcyclists Haris and Mansoor were killed when electricity cables fell on the road submerged under rain water. Meanwhile in North and New Karachi areas a man and a woman electrocuted.

Near Disco More area of New Karachi due to heavy rain a roof of a dilapidated house collapsed and 14 year old Maryam and her 12 year old brother Junaid died. In Lassigoth and Faqirgoth roof collapse incidents claimed life of a woman and man while another person was injured.

Meanwhile, six people were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Sarjani Town. Rescue sources said that women and children were among the injured persons.

