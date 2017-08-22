LAHORE - Senior PTI leader Mustafa Khar yesterday said that 2018 elections should be held under the supervision of the Pakistan army.

“No institution in the country except army could ensure fair elections in the country”, he said while addressing a news conference here at chairman’s secretariat here.

Khar said army was the strongest institution of the country and it must come forward to play its role to ensure transparency in the next general elections.

“I wish and pray that army should support Imran Khan to hold free and fair elections in the country”, he said, adding that a few blessed had won the kind of laurels Imran Khan had achieved in politics.

He said rigging took place on only 20 seats in 1977 elections unlike 2013 elections which were massively rigged under the supervision of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PTI leader alleged that Mian Nawaz Sharif was actively engaged in activities to set the institutions against each other. Khar said Nawaz was spreading hatred against the institutions by inciting the people of Punjab to rise against them.

He likened the present role of Mian Nawaz Sharif with late Sheikh Mujeebur Rehaman of former East Pakistan. He said political leaders had the capacity to fuel fire in the country but they lacked the ability to cool it down. He said establishment was only partly responsible for fall of Dhaka in 1971.

Khar also said Mian Nawaz Sharif was the most stupid person in the country. “He was never a leader; he was made a leader by the army”, maintained.

He said 25 per cent of work has been done with the ouster of Mian Nawaz Sharif from power while 75 per cent was yet to be done. “If the remaining 75 per cent is not done it would be disastrous for the country”, he affirmed. He alleged that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were staging a fake fight to befool the people. “They are, in fact, hands in glove with each other”, he added.