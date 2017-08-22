Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer, reported Waqt News on Tuesday, citing sources in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The doctor said Kulsoom will go under-treatment in few days in London where she is currently residing.

Sources close to the development said that Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London in 48 hours to oversee his wife’s treatment.

They added that Kulsoom’s health will prevent her from actively campaigning for NA-120 by-polls.

“She won’t be part of the campaign in its initial stage. Maryam Nawaz is likely to campaign on behalf of her mother till her recovery,” said a senior PML-N leader.