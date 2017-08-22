SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA/OKARA-A number of lawyers here on Monday took to the streets against the Lahore High Court decision to issue non-bailable warrants for a Multan-based lawyers leader in a contempt of court case.

Earlier, the Lahore police fired tear gas and water cannons on protesting lawyers gathered at the Lahore High Court (LHC), where the contempt of court proceedings were underway against Sher Zaman Qureshi, the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association's (LHCBA) Multan chapter.

To express solidarity with the lawyers, the local black coats marched on the main inter-city roads. Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) President Shaukat Ali led the protest rally. The protesting lawyers were carrying banners and placards against the decision.

They also staged a sit-in in front of the offices of the Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO). They were chanting slogans and expressed complete solidarity with the lawyers of Lahore and Multan.

Earlier, the Sialkot DBA, in a meeting, strongly condemned the issuance of the arrest warrants. The DBA unanimously passed condemnation resolution in this regard.

The Sialkot DBA also announced to observe strike today boycotting the courts as a protest.

Likewise, the Gujranwala District Bar Association observed complete strike against issuing of warrants. The lawyers community blocked the Sialkot road and chanted slogans against the Lahore High Court decision. District Bar Association President Chaudhry Nasrullah Gull while addressing the protesters said that warrants for the Multan Bar president be withdrawn and the Lahore High Court chief justice be dismissed otherwise their strike will continue till the acceptance of their demands.

Okara District Bar also observed complete strike and announced to continue the protest today (Tuesday). Bar President Syed Zahid Abbas chaired a meeting of the lawyers in which the lawyers community condemned the police action against the lawyers on the Lahore High Court premises. They declared to observe complete strike in the district and tehsil bars today.

Earlier, a large number of lawyers resorted to violence after the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Qureshi. The court also issued directions for the suspension of his licence, along with the licence issued to lawyer Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi.

Anti-riot force personnel are seen at the court.- DawnNews

Qureshi and lawyers had misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan in Multan during court proceedings last month. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had taken strong notice of the lawyers' misbehaviour and constituted a committee to probe the matter.

RADIO STATION VISITED: A delegation of Govt College Women University (GCWU) students visited Radio Pakistan Sialkot Station.

Head of Political Science Department GCWU Dr Humaira Dar led the delegation. Station Director Ahmed Raza Cheema welcomed the students. He briefed the students about the history, achievements and importance of the radio in the modern era.

Later, the GCWU students also participated in a quiz programme held in connection with the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.