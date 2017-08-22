LAHORE - Lahore High Court’s appellate tribunal yesterday dismissed all appeals challenging the acceptance of PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-poll.

PTI, PPP and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) had filed appeals before the election tribunal of the high court. The appeals challenged the acceptance of former prime minister’s spouse nomination papers two days after they were filed at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Lahore office.

In the application filed on behalf of PTI leader Andaleeb Abbasi, it was alleged that Kalsoom’s nomination papers contained a lot of contradictions and were accepted despite the fact that she did not appear in person. Similarly, the PAT applicant stated that Kalsoom had concealed her assets and income in the nomination papers. The PPP objected the nomination papers on the basis that Kalsoom did not disclose her agreement for a United Arab Emirates iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers.

It was alleged that while Kalsoom had submitted her work permit as deputy chairman of the FZE company, she had failed to furnish the salary and employment agreement against which the permit was issued.

As the two-member tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Shahid Waheed began hearing the appeals, lawyers representing the opposition parties argued that Kalsoom’s income and assets had not been declared on her nomination papers. They said Kalsoom declared herself to be a dependent of her husband despite being a shareholder in several companies. They argued that Kalsoom had failed to pay her income taxes and that she had not declared the household items and furniture of her Murree residence. It was alleged that a treason case against the PML-N candidate was also registered in the Sindh High Court. The tribunal, however, asked the lawyers to present proof. After hearing the arguments, the tribunal rejected the appeals.

ECP SEEKS DETAILS OF FUNDS RELEASED FOR CONSTITUENCIES

APP adds: Election Commission of Pakistan has desired details of releasing funds to different constituencies as it directed strict compliance of the code of conduct for by-elections.

The commission had taken notice of news regarding alleged release of funds to parliamentarians for development schemes in NA-120, where the election schedule has already been announced, and poll date is Sept 17. The commission has directed to observe code of conduct and ensure that no funds for development schemes are released in NA-120 until election process is completed.

It is pertinent to mention that with the election schedule, the ECP issued the code of conduct to ensure that the spirit of democracy and fairness, justness and honesty of election is fully observed by all concerned.

The ECP has directed the Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms as well as the chief secretary and inspector general of police Punjab that the violation of code of conduct shall be proceeded against Article 204 of the Constitution read with 103-A of the Representation of the People’s Act.