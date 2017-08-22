KABIRWALA: A man allegedly chopped his wife's ears and hands here on Monday. The brutal incident occurred in Fareedpur area of Kabirwala where a man chopped his wife's ears and hands after brutally torturing her. According to the doctors, the woman has suffered critical wounds on 50 percent of her body. The victim woman said that her husband along with her in-laws brutally tortured and later threw on road. The father of the victim appealed to the police high-ups for justice.