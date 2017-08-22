LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator, Pervaiz Rashid has said that Nawaz Sharif will address a lawyers’ convention on August 25 (Friday). Talking to media persons here on Monday, Pervaiz Rashid said that Nawaz on invitation of lawyers will address their convention to be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Lahore. He said that during Nawaz’ address to the lawyer’s fraternity, he will highlight the role of lawyers for supremacy of law and constitution in the country and struggle of PML-N for civilian domination.