SHABQADAR: The no-confidence motion filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District Nazim Fahad Riaz and Jamat Islami (JI) District Naib Nazim Musawar Shah failed with one vote, when an opposition member from ANP abstained from voting.

On 4pm it was announced by Assistant Director Local Government Charsadda Akhtar Muneer Khan that no confidence motion moved by ANP, QWP and JUI-F alliance against nazim and naib nazim failed as the required 50 votes were not provided by opposition.

The opposition provided only 49 members instead of the 2/3 majority of 50 members in the 75-member assembly, as explained by Muneer, thus their no confidence motion failed.

The PTI district Nazim and his fellow members hailed it as victory and celebrated against the no confidence motion of opposition.

The order was bashed by opposition leader in the district assembly Qasim Ali Muhammad Zai who have refused to accept the order. He further added that PTI and JI through horse trading have taken one of ANP members Asghar Abbas to turn his vote.

Asghar Abbas was the member who abstained from voting and cost opposition the no confidence vote.

On Monday morning, the session started under the presiding officer Haji Hidayat Ullah, PTI and JI members demanded the session to start even the opposition maintained that they were waiting for their member Asghar Abbas who in the end never showed up.

The PTI and JI led treasury benches walked out from the session, later when the opposition came in the house they demanded the treasury benches to come and starts the proceedings.

But the ruling parties were greeted with jeers and a mayhem was created in the house.

Presiding Officer Hidayt refused to continue the session in the pandemonium. Finally at 4pm AD Akhatar Muneer announced that no confidence motion failed by one vote.