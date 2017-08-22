DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed Monday that the country had achieved only five percent success against terrorism and that too because of religious leaders’ efforts.

“Religious leaders and scholars have played a very crucial role in whatever success that has been achieved against militancy and extremism,” he told reporters at the Central Eidgah. “But even then, religious leaders are not given credit for their efforts,” he lamented. “The government should accept the role played by ulema in countering terrorism in the country.” The JUI-F chief said despite many check posts and routine checking, Dera Ismail Khan was being targeted by militants and there was nobody stopping them from killing innocent people. “The role of security forces is very disappointing,” he added.

Rehman said the US was changing its policy in Afghanistan and despite conceding its defeat, it was sending more troops there. He added that the situation for Pakistan had also changed now and it should adopt an independent policy. Earlier, he offered fateha for Hafiz Ibad Ullah Farooqi.