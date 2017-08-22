ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Lt General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua Monday emphasised the need for mitigating the tension in Korean peninsula by using political and diplomatic means and channels.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai who called on him at his office, the adviser shared concern about security situation in Korean Peninsula and assured the ambassador that Pakistan would always abide by the UNSC resolution.

The two discussed matters of mutual interests, regional connectivity, security challenges and the emerging tense security situation in the Korean peninsula. The NSA highlighted the advantages and benefits, which Japan could reap from regional connectivity using friendly Pakistan as its joint economic/industrial hub and could contribute in stability of the region.

The NSA also apprised the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts to forge cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. Both sides also agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.