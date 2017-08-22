ISLAMABAD - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan S Babur Girgin on Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and delivered him a felicitation letter to him from the Turkish President.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed the hope that upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey relations would continue and would result in greater cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

PM Abbasi thanked the Ambassador and said that the government and the people of Pakistan greatly valued brotherly relations with Turkey. These relations were based on shared history, common values and mutual interests, he said.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that the bilateral relations have further deepened as well as broadened during the last four years. The PM said that Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its relations with Turkey, particularly the economic cooperation between the two countries. PM Abbasi conveyed his good wishes for the people and the leadership of Turkey.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Christian community-led by Khalil George, Parliamentary Secretary on Religious Affairs, called on PM Abbasi at the PM Office. The delegation included, among others, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Bishop Ashraf Joseph, Bishop Humphery Sarfraz, Pastor Abraham Daniel, Pastor Imran Fazal, Sister Sosan Sardar and Sister Martha Taj. Kamran Michael, Minister for Statistics, was also present during the meeting.

The delegation felicitated Abbasi on behalf of the entire Christian community on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Thanking the Prime Minister for announcing a State funeral for the late Dr Ruth Pfao, the delegation members said that the honour conferred on Dr Ruth Pfao by the government of Pakistan has encouraged the Christians to further contribute to social and humanitarian services across the country.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of issues concerning the community in various parts of the country.

Abbasi appreciated valuable contribution rendered by the minority communities especially the Christians in all walks of life.

He said that protection of minorities and providing them with opportunities to excel in every field as per their talent and capabilities was the priority of the government.

He said that the government was committed to promoting religious harmony in the country.