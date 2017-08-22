Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Jati Umra resident of Sharif family in Lahore, today and met former premier Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, both discussed important national issues and politcal situation. Abbasi told Nawaz about parliamentary meeting held yesterday.

The sources further stated that Abbasi also ask for Nawaz Sharif's opinion regarding political issues. He also vowed to continue Nawaz's policies for development of Pakistan.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif were also present in the meeting.