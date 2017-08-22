ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday resolved to carry forward the policies and development agenda of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The parliamentary party meeting also adopted a resolution lauding the leadership and policies of the former premier and reiterated to continue its efforts to fulfil those policy objectives.

The meeting felt that the challenges faced by the country could be countered through strengthening democracy, rule of law and respect for the public mandate.

It was noted that in the past, Pakistan had paid huge price by neglecting these principles.

The party resolved to act as “Great Wall of China” for the supremacy of constitution and would get massive success in the next polls on the basis of its performance and public service.

The PML-N was the largest party of the country, which had steered Pakistan out of the economic and financial crises, crippling power outages and terrorism by putting it on the path of economic prosperity, peace and stability, the resolution said.

Foundation for a brighter Pakistan was laid down with massive investment in the power sector of the country. Through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a bright future for the country was ensured, it was maintained.

The progress and work on the CPEC projects would continue with full vigour and would be completed on time, the resolution said. The PML-N would continue its endeavours for the prosperous future, peace and respect for the public mandate, it was maintained.

The meeting also noted that few frustrated political figures after suffering repeated setbacks in the democratic arena were out to create confrontation among the national institutions to achieve their negative political objectives, it was stated.

The party resolved to resist such moves and would not let them succeed, the meeting noted.

Abbasi promises continuous focus on South Punjab uplift

Keeping in view the government’s focus on under-developed areas of South Punjab, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with party MNAs from Multan Division with an aim to expedite work on public welfare schemes in these areas.

While meeting with Multan Division MNAs, Abbasi said that the socio-economic development of South Punjab was priority of the government.

The PML-N government has initiated numerous development projects and welfare schemes in South Punjab and will continue to undertake socio-economic uplift projects in the region in the future as well, he said. The Prime Minister urged the MNAs to work with full dedication and commitment for bringing about tangible positive change.

Abbasi reiterated that the government would extend its all out support for fast-tracking development projects in South Punjab. He advised MNAs to reach out to the people especially the poor segments of society and help addressing their issues.

Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj, MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MNA Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad, MNA Sajid Mehdi, MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, MNA Saeed Ahmed Khan Manias and MNA Mrs Shaheen Shafiq were part of the delegation.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with party Parliamentarians in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and discussed with them the overall political situation and party standing in the province.

The Prime Minister assured the MPAs that their issues relating to the Federal government would be resolved on priority basis.

The delegation of MPAs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was led by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha that called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

NA Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan, Adviser Engr Amir Muqam and Lt Gen (Retd) Salahudin Tirmizi were also present during the meeting.

Overall situation of the province, developmental projects and issues being faced by the people of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said that the PML-N government at the Federal level firmly believed in socio-economic uplift of the people across the country regardless of any political consideration.

He said that the Federal government had always supported democratic principles with an aim to bring about qualitative change in the lives of the people of the country.

Talking about developmental projects, the Prime Minister said that the Federal government had been making every possible effort to assist the provincial governments and to undertake projects that cater to the needs of the people especially in the far-flung areas.

The development agenda of the PML-N would continue unabated, he said.

The participants also raised before the Prime Minister various issues concerning their constituencies.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that the Federal government would provide every possible support towards addressing their issues.

He also advised the elected members to reach out to the people and play their role for the redressal of their issues. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad and discussed with him matters pertaining to development schemes of his constituency.