Lahore: On Monday night, Punjab Government issued a threat over possible terror attack on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, known as Mall Road in coming days.

Anti-Pakistan forces could target busy markets and public places in Lahore, as well as government installations and hostels located on Mall Road.

The government has directed the law enforcement and district administration agencies, to tighten security of the city.

As informed, at least 400 personnel of a dedicated unit of a law enforcement agency are to be appointed at the high court at 05:00am while another 500 personnel would remain alert at civil lines police station.

Earlier in February, Lahore was hit by terrorism that claimed at least 14 lives and wounded dozens of others. On Mall Road near Punjab Assembly a suicide bomber carried out the attack.