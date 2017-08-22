ISLAMABAD - A Karachi-based leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday wrote a letter to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale recording his protest against a meeting of US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher with MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London.

PTI leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, in his letter, said that the London-based founder of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) is “considered a terrorist and criminal among the vast majority of Pakistanis.”

“As a citizen of Pakistan living in Karachi, I find it highly offensive and resentful that a US Congressman would call on a notorious person like Altaf Hussain, who has the blood of thousands of Karachities on his hands. He ran Karachi as a mafia-don/cult leader through his secretariat in London for more than two decades,” said the letter available with The Nation.

The letter further said that this was almost similar to a Pakistani lawmaker calling on Charles Manson in the US.

Zaidi, giving the reference to a judgment of the United States District Court, CD, California, said that according to the judgment, the MQM meets the designation of an undesignated terrorist organization or commonly referred to as tier-III organization. “Given this fact, do you believe that it is appropriate for an elected public office holder to meet the head of such an organization?” the letter questioned.

The letter reminded the US ambassador about the last year’s August 22 incidents in which the supporters of Altaf resorted to vandalism following his provocative speech against state institutions. It said that the MQM founder was known to make regular hateful statements against Pakistani institutions including the judiciary and the military.

“The double standard creates misgivings and distrust when it comes to your country’s approach on terrorism. Your political and military leadership accuses our government and military leaders of talking to and/or having ties with organizations you consider as terrorists/enemies but at the same time, your political leaders are meeting an international terrorist like Altaf Hussain,” the letter said.

Zaidi concluded that it would not be a healthy omen for both US and Pakistan that have been jointly fighting the war on terror as allies for close to two decades.

A statement issued on August 17 from MQM’s London secretariat said that Altaf “briefed the US lawmaker from California about the unlawful arrests, torture, abductions, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions of MQM workers and common Mohajirs in Karachi and other urban areas of Sindh at the hands of Punjabi paramilitary Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.” The statement also said that Altaf also gave details to the US lawmaker, who is known for his anti-Pakistan views, of the “illegal closure of MQM’s party offices throughout Sindh, including the party headquarters Nine-Zero.”