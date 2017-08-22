BAHAWALNAGAR-Making foolproof security arrangements for the prisoners and the jails is the top priority, said Superintendent District Jail Bahawalnagar Zubair Cheema.

On the instructions and guidelines of IG Prisons Punjab, despite limited resources, repair and maintenance along with development is going on speedily, he said. The provision of gas for the employees is already completed, he said.

He said all the prisoners are offered facilities to get religious and regular education. Medical tests for contagious diseases are undertaken periodically, he said. Generators for the provision of power supply are in working condition after a long time on self help basis, he disclosed.

Vegetables are cultivated in agricultural land of the prison to provide fresh food for the inmates and money earned through the excessive quantity sold in open market is saved as the jail budget, he said. PC-1 for extension of another 32 barracks is ready and the work after due approvals may start by next year as per the guidelines of IG Prison Punjab, he said.