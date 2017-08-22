LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be appointed as the president of PML-N next month, according to sources.

After reports of differences between members of the Sharif family, a meeting was held between Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified after the Panamagate verdict last month from continuing as prime minister of Pakistan and consequently, the head of PML-N, and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday at the former's Model Town residence in Lahore.

During the meeting, Nawaz took Shahbaz into confidence regarding his appointment as PML-N president, said sources. In the general house meeting of the party on September 7, Shehbaz Sharif will be formally elected as party president.

Last week, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir was appointed as the party's interim president following an order from the Election Commission of Pakistan to PML-N to elect a new leader by Aug 25.

The ECP notification had stated that election laws do not allow a person who does not qualify to become a member of the parliament to serve as an office-bearer of a political entity.

Had the party failed to comply with ECP's order, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former prime minister's wife, would not have been able to contest the upcoming NA-120 by-polls.

Nasir was appointed to hold the post until the party decided upon a permanent replacement. However the appointment of Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir was strongly criticised by senior party leaders including Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who said that if the appointment was to be made from Jati Umra, there was no need to convene the PML-N meeting in Islamabad.

Shehbaz had previously also been touted as the next prime minister, while incumbent PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was to serve as a stopgap arrangement till the Punjab CM could be elected to the National Assembly. The plan changed, however, after some party leaders opposed the “unnecessary” disturbance in the existing political setting.

PML-N assures ECP of electing permanent president within 45 days

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in writing that the permanent president of the party would be elected within 45 days.

The PML-N letter pertaining to selection of the interim president in the wake of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif not only as prime minister but also to hold any party position informed the ECP about the election of Sardar Yaqoob Nasir as interim president of the party. Besides detailing the ECP about the election of Sardar Yaqoob Nasir as the new party president the letter also assured the ECP that PML-N will elect the permanent president of the party within 45 days. The EC had removed Nawaz Sharf’s name as president of PML-N after his disqualification by the apex court by 5-0 verdict.