Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain has appointed Senator Rubeena Irfan as president of the PML women wing Balochistan.

The notification of the appointment was issued by the Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Felicitating Senator Rubeena Irfan on assuming her new office, Ch Shujat Hussain expressed the hope that besides making her full effort for highlighting the Balochistan in particular party's problems and try to solve them, she will also bring her energies in full play for making Pakistan Muslim League effective and strong in the province.