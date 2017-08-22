SIALKOT-Police have arrested sub-inspector Riaz tariq for implicating a widow in a fictitious case of possessing and selling narcotics in village Rachchaara, Daska.

According to the FIR (No. 367/2017) lodged at Motra police station by the accused sub inspector under section 9C of CNSA, he (sub inspector) with the help of some other policemen had arrested "red handed" Sajida Bibi while selling narcotics in village Rachchaara-Motra, Daska tehsil on August 16,2017.

The police had also claimed to recover 1,235 grams of fine quality Charas from Sajida Bib widow of Khadim Hussain from the spot, the FIR revealed.

Later, Sajida Bibi's grieved family knocked at the doors of the senior police officials in Sialkot, seeking justice and mercy from them against the "injustice".

The family told the senior police officials that she (widow) had an old land dispute with her rivals in the village and the accused sub inspector took Rs150,000 from her rivals and implicated her in a false and fictitious case of possessing and selling narcotics in her village.

Additional SP Sahira and SP (Investigations) Riffat Bukhari conducted inquiries into the nasty matter. Both the senior police officials found the accused sub inspector guilty for implementing the old widow in a false case. Motra police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case on the orders of the senior police officers, who also declared Sajid Bibi innocent in the case.