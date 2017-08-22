Sindh government filed a review plea in the provincial High Court today against the previous order of the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the NAB in its earlier ruling to continue its investigation and inquiries against provincial assembly members and bureaucrats.

Application submitted today by Sindh Advocate General stated that the constitution aims to protect the parliamentary processes and the court cannot summon the details of the discussions within the Sindh Assembly.

The application also mentioned that the Article 69 and 127 provide protection to the parliamentary processes.

Opposition parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)–Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League–Functional (PML-F), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed a petition jointly in SHC challenging the controversial National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 Repeal Bill, 2017 (now Act) recently enacted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led provincial government.

NAB is presently probing into corruption charges against over 60 bureaucrats and politicians including Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MPA Faqir Dad Khoso, Sharmila Farooqi, Sharjeel Memon, former chief secretary Siddiq Memon, Aijaz Chaudhry, former Member of Board of Revenue Shazar Shamoon, Secretary Badar Jameel, Ali Ahmed Lond, Managing Director Water Board Hashim Raza Zaidi, former Education Minister Pir Mazhar ul Haq, MNA Mir Munawar Talpur, MPA Ali Mardan Shah, former administrator Karachi Rauf Akhter, and Former Chairman Inter Board Anwar Zai.