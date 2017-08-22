Lahore: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri, has reached London through a private airline to address an international conference.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, before departing Tahir-ul-Qadri talked to media and said he is not leaving permanently and will definitely comeback.

PAT Chief once again affirmed that the accountability of the incumbent government shall be held regarding the Model Town Incident.

He also said, Nawaz Sharif will not be allowed to amend the Constitution of Pakistan.

Tahir-ul-Qadri has gone to London on a short tour, and will comeback on August 31 to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan.