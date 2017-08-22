TransAction, the only organized transgender movement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, condemned Ayesha Gulalai’s statement to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan in which she indirectly degraded the transgender community .

“What does he think? Are the men who come to his rallies with their women transgender? that Imran Niazi address them as ‘my women’,” she questioned. Gulalai said that senior leaders of the PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen called the PTI workers as their sisters and daughters in the public rallies but PTI Chairman only addressed them as “my ladies/women”.

TransAction called out Gulalai for discrediting the transgender community on the basis of their gender identity. They demanded that she apologize for her degrading and pathetic statement. They also threatened that if she didn’t apologize, they will hold a protest against their house.

The statement posted by the movement on their facebook is as follows:

